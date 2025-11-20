Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:52 IST
Ex-VP Dhankhar's wife falls in kitchen; advised 3 week bed rest
Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Sudesh suffered back injury after a fall in the kitchen on Thursday.

She was rushed to the AIIMS emergency centre from where she was discharged after a CT scan and advised three weeks of complete bed rest, officials said.

Sudesh (70) was accompanied by Dhankhar in a vehicle, they said.

''She fell in the kitchen and injured her back. Her CT scan came out okay and has been advised three weeks of complete bed rest,'' an official said, adding that she was discharged late in the evening.

After quitting office in July, Dhankhar had shifted to a Chhatarpur farmhouse.

Dhankhar, meanwhile, will stick to his Bhopal visit on Friday where he will deliver the keynote address at the launch of a book authored by Manmohan Vaidya, the officials said.

