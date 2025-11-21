Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets US military officials, says they will work on peace plan

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:12 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets US military officials, says they will work on peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he and the visiting Secretary of the U.S. Army had discussed ways of achieving peace and pledged both sides would work on the points of a plan to end the war with Russia.

"Our teams -- Ukraine and the USA - will work on the points of the plan to end the war," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram after meeting a delegation that included Daniel Driscoll, Secretary of the U.S. Army.

"Our teams -- Ukraine and the USA -- will work on the points of the plan to end the war. We are ready for constructive, honest and prompt work."

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

