Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets US military officials, says they will work on peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he and the visiting Secretary of the U.S. Army had discussed ways of achieving peace and pledged both sides would work on the points of a plan to end the war with Russia.

"Our teams -- Ukraine and the USA -- will work on the points of the plan to end the war. We are ready for constructive, honest and prompt work."

