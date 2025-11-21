Will work with Trump on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers: Mamdani

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Thursday said while he has many disagreements with President Donald Trump, he will work with the American leader on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers.

Mamdani will meet Trump in the White House on Friday, the first meeting between the two and also since his victory in the New York City Mayoral election on November 4.

"I have many disagreements with the President, and I believe that we should be relentless and pursue all avenues and all meetings that can make our city affordable for every single New Yorker," Mamdani told reporters here.

"I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so," he added. Mamdani said his team had reached out to the White House to set up this meeting, "because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight and a half million people who call this city home." He added that it is customary for an incoming New York City Mayor to meet with the White House, "given the mutual reliance." He said it is more critical than ever, given the national crisis of affordability, one that New Yorkers know very well across the city, and the specific challenge many cities are facing with balancing public safety against steps taken by this administration.

Mamdani acknowledged that for New Yorkers, his meeting with Trump "is between two very different candidates who they voted for the same reason. They wanted a leader who would take on the cost of living crisis that makes it impossible for working people to afford living in this city." In a post on Truth Social Wednesday night, Trump had said that the "communist" Mayor of New York City "Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st." Trump has been critical of Mamdani's policies and had warned on the eve of the November 4 election that Mamdani's win will be a ''complete and total economic and social disaster" for New York City.

In his fiery victory speech, Mamdani had challenged Trump, who has launched a crackdown on immigration in his second term as President, asserting that New York will be powered by immigrants and after his historic victory, will be "led by an immigrant".

"After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power," Mamdani had said to thunderous applause.

"This is not only how we stop Trump; it's how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," Mamdani had declared. Trump had termed Mamdani's victory speech as a "very angry" address, saying he is off to a bad start and doesn't have a chance of succeeding if he is not respectful of Washington.

Mamdani emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US. He had been the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election for months and defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate and was officially endorsed by Trump just hours before the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)