Trump signs order to remove tariffs from some Brazilian agricultural imports
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 03:24 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to remove some tariffs on certain agricultural products imported from Brazil after November 13, the White House said.
The order will require a refund of the duties collected on those Brazilian imports, according to the text of the order released by the White House.
