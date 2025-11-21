Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump signs order to remove tariffs from Brazilian beef, coffee

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 04:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump signs order to remove tariffs from Brazilian beef, coffee

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to lift import duties on Brazilian beef, coffee, and some other agricultural products that were impacted by Trump's 40% tariff announcement in July, the White House said.

The order will affect Brazilian imports to the U.S. on or after November 13 and may require a refund of the duties collected on those goods, according to the text of the order released by the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-Japan regional governor to decide on restart of world's biggest nuclear power plant

REFILE-Japan regional governor to decide on restart of world's biggest nucle...

 Global
2
Adani sells remaining 7 pc stake in AWL in block deal

Adani sells remaining 7 pc stake in AWL in block deal

 India
3
No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

 China
4
China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republic gold rush

China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025