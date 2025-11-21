UPDATE 1-Trump signs order to remove tariffs from Brazilian beef, coffee

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to lift import duties on Brazilian beef, coffee, and some other agricultural products that were impacted by Trump's 40% tariff announcement in July, the White House said.

The order will affect Brazilian imports to the U.S. on or after November 13 and may require a refund of the duties collected on those goods, according to the text of the order released by the White House.

