UPDATE 1-Trump signs order to remove tariffs from Brazilian beef, coffee
Updated: 21-11-2025 04:11 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to lift import duties on Brazilian beef, coffee, and some other agricultural products that were impacted by Trump's 40% tariff announcement in July, the White House said.
The order will affect Brazilian imports to the U.S. on or after November 13 and may require a refund of the duties collected on those goods, according to the text of the order released by the White House.
