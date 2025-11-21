Left Menu

US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 21-11-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 08:30 IST
US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara
  • Country:
  • India

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat, on Thursday. According to sources, Donald Trump Jr visited Vantara, the brainchild of Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani, on the invitation of the Ambani family.

He took a round of the sprawling wildlife facility with Anant Ambani and also visited a few temples in the area, sources added.

Earlier during the day, Donald Trump Jr visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani sells remaining 7 pc stake in AWL in block deal

Adani sells remaining 7 pc stake in AWL in block deal

 India
2
No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

 China
3
China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republic gold rush

China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republ...

 Global
4
2026 World Cup: Coach Arnold feels Iraq's passion to pass final playoff test after 40-year wait

2026 World Cup: Coach Arnold feels Iraq's passion to pass final playoff test...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025