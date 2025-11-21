Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-11-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 13:13 IST
Odisha Guv, CM pay tribute to freedom fighter Harekrishna Mahatab on 126th birth anniversary
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several other leaders on Friday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Harekrishna Mahatab on his 126th birth anniversary.

Majhi, Speaker Surama Padhy and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatab inside the assembly premises.

"Tributes on the birth anniversary of Utkal Kesari Dr Harekrushna Mahatab," Kambhampati said in a social media post said.

Mahatab, a former chief minister of Odisha, had contributed significantly to India's freedom struggle. "Devoted homage on the birth anniversary of the distinguished freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Odisha, 'Utkala Kesari' Dr Harekrushna Mahatab. His contributions to the progress of Odisha will always be remembered. He was a visionary leader for literature, culture, and social change along with a political perspective. May his ideals and sacrifices always inspire us," Majhi said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik added on X: "On the birth anniversary of Utkal Kesari Dr Harekrushna Mahatab, the freedom fighter and architect of modern Odisha, I offer my tributes. His contributions in making the state progressive, bringing improvements to people's lives, as well as elevating the standards of literature and journalism, will always remain memorable." Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid homage to Mahatab, saying his contributions to public service will remain ever memorable.

