UK PM Starmer to join call on Ukraine with Germany on Friday
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:13 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will take part in a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday about a U.S.-Russian plan to end the war in Ukraine, a government source said.
Merz earlier cancelled an event to join the call, two government sources told Reuters.
