Ajit Pawar Warns Voters in Malegaon with Funding Consequences

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asserts funding support for Malegaon if his party's candidates are elected but warns of fund withdrawal if not. Pawar made the remarks while campaigning for Malegaon Nagar Panchayat elections, drawing criticism from the opposition for his statements perceived as voter threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:40 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has offered a conditional assurance to voters in Malegaon, promising an uninterrupted flow of funds should the town support his party's candidates in the local elections. However, he cautioned that a rejection of his party would see a withdrawal of financial support.

Pawar, who holds the influential finance portfolio in the ruling coalition of BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena, made these comments during campaign efforts for the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat elections. His statements have sparked controversy, with criticism from opposing parties labeling Pawar's comments as threats to the electorate.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve condemned Pawar's remarks, emphasizing that public funds derive from taxpayer contributions and shouldn't be used as leverage for political gain. As the December 2 elections approach, the NCP and BJP-backed panel's alliance in Malegaon stirs political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

