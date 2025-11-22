G20 Leaders Rally Against Trump's Peace Ultimatum for Ukraine
European and Western leaders at a G20 summit are coordinating their response to U.S. President Trump's ultimatum for Ukraine to accept a peace plan with Russia. The plan faces criticism for endorsing Russian demands while Ukraine defends its sovereignty, and leaders strategize on the next steps.
European and Western leaders scrambled at the G20 summit to devise a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum for Ukraine. Trump's peace plan, favoring key Russian demands, drew cautious criticism across Europe, balancing praise for conflict resolution with concerns over Ukraine's sovereignty.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's dilemma of potentially losing dignity and freedom or risking support from Washington. European leaders, gathering in South Africa, aimed to unify their tactics on addressing the issue, emphasizing the need for Ukrainian unity and defense of European security principles.
As talks between Ukraine and U.S. officials commence in Switzerland, the intricate geopolitical landscape intensifies. Trump's rigid deadline and demands for Ukraine to cede territory and rethink NATO ambitions fuel tension, as Zelenskiy vows to preserve his nation's dignity. The evolving dynamics signal possible regional shifts in power and diplomacy.

