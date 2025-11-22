Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar Rebukes Media Over False Allegations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reacted angrily at journalists for allegedly pitting him against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy with false information. Shivakumar considered filing a defamation suit but later learned Kumaraswamy hadn't made the quoted statements. He criticized the media for spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:15 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar publicly criticized journalists on Saturday for reportedly spreading false information that alleged a rift with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. He was particularly upset over allegations that Kumaraswamy claimed the Karnataka government might imminently collapse.

After considering legal action against Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar's aides discovered that Kumaraswamy had made no such statements. Kumaraswamy, during the JD(S)'s silver jubilee event, merely commented on potential developments and encouraged party members to engage with public concerns.

In response to the misinformation, Shivakumar warned media houses against disseminating the misleading parts of the press conference. His office issued a statement condemning the spread of false narratives, cautioning that such actions could damage media credibility and integrity.

