Election Pressure: CPI(M) Worker Defies Death Threats

V R Ramakrishnan, contesting independently in Kerala's local elections, alleged receiving a death threat from CPI(M). As a long-time member, he cited party corruption for his independent run. He released an audio of a threatening call demanding his withdrawal, highlighting internal party conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:18 IST
Ramakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

V R Ramakrishnan, a CPI(M) worker, is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming local body elections. He has alleged that he received a death threat from a CPI(M) leader.

Having served the party for over 40 years, Ramakrishnan decided to run independently due to perceived corruption and mismanagement by local party leaders. He has released an audio recording of a phone call in which CPI(M) local committee secretary Jamsheer allegedly threatens him.

In the recording, the person believed to be Jamsheer warns Ramakrishnan to retract his nomination, implying fatal consequences otherwise. CPI(M) district secretary Suresh Babu condemned such behaviors while urging caution during the elections scheduled for December 9 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

