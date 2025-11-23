Communal Controversy: CPI(M) vs SDPI Over Palathayi Assault Case

A CPI(M) member criticized the SDPI for allegedly adopting a communal stance on sexual assault cases, focusing on the religion of those involved.

Speaking at a local event, P. Harindran brought up a 2020 case where a Hindu teacher assaulted a Muslim student, accusing SDPI of highlighting it due to religious biases. He claimed SDPI and IUML overlook similar cases involving their own community.

Harindran emphasized CPI(M)'s impartiality, stating the party supports victims regardless of religion, contrasting it with SDPI and IUML's allegedly narrow-minded perspectives.