Communal Controversy: CPI(M) vs SDPI Over Palathayi Assault Case

A CPI(M) leader accused SDPI of communal bias in sexual assault cases, claiming they react based on the religion of those involved. Referring to past incidents in Kerala, the official argued that SDPI and IUML share a narrow-minded approach, unlike the CPI(M) stance of supporting victims regardless of religion.

A CPI(M) member criticized the SDPI for allegedly adopting a communal stance on sexual assault cases, focusing on the religion of those involved.

Speaking at a local event, P. Harindran brought up a 2020 case where a Hindu teacher assaulted a Muslim student, accusing SDPI of highlighting it due to religious biases. He claimed SDPI and IUML overlook similar cases involving their own community.

Harindran emphasized CPI(M)'s impartiality, stating the party supports victims regardless of religion, contrasting it with SDPI and IUML's allegedly narrow-minded perspectives.

