High Stakes in Brasilia: Bolsonaro's Legal Battle Unfolds

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has embarked on a legal battle as he sits in preemptive jail at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia. He is set to meet with a judge on Sunday to deliberate on the legality of his imprisonment.

Bolsonaro was ordered jailed by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes amid concerns he might try to flee. This follows allegations of Bolsonaro attempting a coup to retain power after his electoral defeat in 2022.

The 70-year-old's legal team is pushing for house arrest, citing health concerns. Meanwhile, political turbulence grows with President Lula voicing his stance and public protests both supporting and opposing the former leader's imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)