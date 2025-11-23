Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

In Geneva, Ukrainian, U.S., and European officials convened to deliberate on a contentious draft plan proposed by Washington aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The plan, which envisions Ukraine ceding territory and placing limits on its military, has sparked alarm among Kyiv's allies over its perceived concessions to Russia.

Despite continuous military support from the U.S., President Donald Trump expressed frustration over what he described as Ukraine's lack of gratitude and questioned the reach of his proposal. European counterparts, feeling sidelined, tabled a revised version of the plan, seeking adjustments to safeguard Ukraine's interests.

The diplomatic gathering, led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, unfolded under a tense backdrop as discussions sought a united front for peace without undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity. Stakeholders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that any arrangement should prioritize Ukraine's security and sovereignty.

