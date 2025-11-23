Shiv Sena's Patil Accuses BJP of Betrayal in Sangola Election Battle

Shahajibapu Patil, a prominent leader from Shiv Sena, has publicly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of political sabotage in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Speaking ahead of the local body polls, Patil criticized the BJP for allegedly backing his rival from the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) in Sangola.

Despite suspecting that the BJP had worked against him, Patil remained silent initially. However, his recent public outburst underscores a rift between Shiv Sena and the BJP in the region. Patil claims Sangola residents are aware of BJP's support for the PWP candidate, Babasaheb Deshmukh.

Last year, Patil had campaigned for BJP's Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar in the Madha constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but he asserts this loyalty was not reciprocated, leading to his defeat against Deshmukh by more than 25,000 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)