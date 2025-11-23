Left Menu

Turmoil in Beirut: Israel Airstrike Targets Hezbollah's Chief

Israel conducted an airstrike in Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's chief of staff Haytham Tabtabai, escalating tensions and leaving five dead and 25 wounded. The attack risks further conflict with Hezbollah, as the Lebanese government appeals to international bodies to address these ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harethreik | Updated: 23-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major escalation of hostilities, Israel executed an airstrike in Beirut on Sunday, targeting Hezbollah's chief of staff, Haytham Tabtabai. This marked Israel's first assault on Lebanon's capital since June, intensifying tensions with the Iran-backed group.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported five fatalities and 25 injuries in the strike, which coincides nearly a year after a ceasefire halted the last Israel-Hezbollah conflict. The attack threatens to spiral into renewed violence as Hezbollah contemplates its response.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of bolstering its military capabilities and remains firm in its strategy to deter threats. Amidst rising tensions, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack and urged the international community to take decisive action against such aggressions.

