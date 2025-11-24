Chancellor Merz and President Trump Unite on Ukraine Peace Plan

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump showed a willingness to collaborate on a peace plan for Ukraine after their conversation last week.

During the EU-African Union summit in Luanda, Merz remarked, "And that is precisely what the representatives of Ukraine, the United States of America, and the European member states achieved yesterday in Geneva."

Merz lauded the development of the talks in Geneva, adding, "We welcome the interim result. Some issues were clarified, but we also know: Peace in Ukraine won't happen overnight."

(With inputs from agencies.)