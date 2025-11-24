Putin and Erdogan Weigh U.S. Proposal for Peace in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed a U.S. proposal to end the Ukraine conflict. The proposal aligns with discussions at the Russian-American summit in Alaska. Erdogan expressed support for the diplomatic process and offered Istanbul as a venue for peace talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a crucial phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to deliberate over a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
Putin noted that the proposals align with earlier dialogues held during the Russian-American summit in Alaska, involving former President Donald Trump. This indicates a potential basis for achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Erdogan expressed Turkey's willingness to assist in the political and diplomatic efforts towards resolving the Ukrainian crisis, reiterating Istanbul's availability as a venue after hosting previous rounds of peace talks earlier this year.
