Putin and Erdogan Weigh U.S. Proposal for Peace in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a crucial phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to deliberate over a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Putin noted that the proposals align with earlier dialogues held during the Russian-American summit in Alaska, involving former President Donald Trump. This indicates a potential basis for achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Erdogan expressed Turkey's willingness to assist in the political and diplomatic efforts towards resolving the Ukrainian crisis, reiterating Istanbul's availability as a venue after hosting previous rounds of peace talks earlier this year.

