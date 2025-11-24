Peter Kyle Heads to Washington to Push Forward UK-U.S. Trade Negotiations
British Trade Minister Peter Kyle plans to visit Washington by the year's end to advance trade talks focusing on the pharma and steel sectors. The UK seeks to eliminate U.S. steel tariffs and respond to pharmaceutical pricing disputes. Progress requires addressing concerns from the pharmaceutical industry.
British Trade Minister Peter Kyle aims to visit Washington before the year concludes, seeking to further UK-U.S. trade negotiations focusing on the pharmaceutical and steel sectors.
Earlier in the year, Britain achieved partial tariff relief from the U.S., but elements of this agreement remain unfinalized. These include efforts to reduce steel tariffs for UK firms to zero and collaborative developments in the pharmaceutical sector.
The pharmaceutical industry has expressed criticism over Britain's drug pricing, while former U.S. President Donald Trump advocated for higher drug prices in Britain and Europe. With several pharmaceutical investments paused, Kyle emphasized the importance of pharmaceutical negotiations to benefit everyday people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain's Economic Growth Forecast Downgrade: Implications Revealed
AI-Powered Productivity Boost: A Game Changer for Britain's Economy
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035
Britain's Race Relations Crisis: Home Secretary Mahmood Speaks Out
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says