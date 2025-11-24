Peter Kyle Heads to Washington to Push Forward UK-U.S. Trade Negotiations

British Trade Minister Peter Kyle aims to visit Washington before the year concludes, seeking to further UK-U.S. trade negotiations focusing on the pharmaceutical and steel sectors.

Earlier in the year, Britain achieved partial tariff relief from the U.S., but elements of this agreement remain unfinalized. These include efforts to reduce steel tariffs for UK firms to zero and collaborative developments in the pharmaceutical sector.

The pharmaceutical industry has expressed criticism over Britain's drug pricing, while former U.S. President Donald Trump advocated for higher drug prices in Britain and Europe. With several pharmaceutical investments paused, Kyle emphasized the importance of pharmaceutical negotiations to benefit everyday people.

