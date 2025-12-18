Major Drug Pricing Breakthrough: Novartis and Roche Lead the Way

In a significant development in the healthcare sector, the White House is poised to disclose drug pricing agreements with pharmaceutical giants Novartis and Roche.

Bloomberg News reported that these agreements could be unveiled as early as Friday, marking a pivotal move in government efforts to manage drug costs.

While Novartis and Roche are central to these discussions, other drug manufacturers might also be included as final details are still under negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)