Major Drug Pricing Breakthrough: Novartis and Roche Lead the Way

The White House is preparing to reveal new drug pricing agreements with Novartis and Roche. This move, reported by Bloomberg, is part of a broader initiative that may involve other pharmaceutical companies. Final details of these agreements are still being finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in the healthcare sector, the White House is poised to disclose drug pricing agreements with pharmaceutical giants Novartis and Roche.

Bloomberg News reported that these agreements could be unveiled as early as Friday, marking a pivotal move in government efforts to manage drug costs.

While Novartis and Roche are central to these discussions, other drug manufacturers might also be included as final details are still under negotiation.

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

