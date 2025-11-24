Left Menu

Starmer's Call for a Just Peace in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes the need for 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine, highlighting ongoing efforts. A virtual coalition meeting is set for Tuesday to address this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:05 IST
In a significant statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of pursuing a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine. He made clear that there is still much to be done in achieving this goal.

On Monday, Starmer highlighted the need for continued international efforts to support Ukraine, reiterating his commitment to peace.

To further these efforts, a virtual coalition of willing nations is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening initiatives towards sustainable peace in the region.

