Starmer's Call for a Just Peace in Ukraine

In a significant statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of pursuing a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine. He made clear that there is still much to be done in achieving this goal.

On Monday, Starmer highlighted the need for continued international efforts to support Ukraine, reiterating his commitment to peace.

To further these efforts, a virtual coalition of willing nations is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening initiatives towards sustainable peace in the region.