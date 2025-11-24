Left Menu

Congress Launches National Talent Search for Dynamic Spokespersons in Rajasthan

The Congress party has initiated a national talent search in Rajasthan to select capable spokespersons, media panelists, and publicity coordinators. Applications are open until December 3, with interviews scheduled throughout December. The initiative aims to connect dedicated Congress workers with its central and state committees.

Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:11 IST
The Congress party has embarked on a nationwide talent search in Rajasthan, aiming to identify skilled individuals for roles as spokespersons, media panelists, and publicity coordinators.

This effort, as campaign co-convener Sadhna Bharti emphasized, is intended to provide committed Congress supporters with an avenue to engage with both the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the state's Congress committee. Interested candidates can apply until December 3, with the selection process involving divisional, state-level interviews, and group discussions slated for December 9 and 16 respectively.

Talented young people will be chosen based on their performance in these evaluations. To ensure the campaign runs seamlessly in the state, a committee has been constituted with Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi as its convenor, while PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Tikaram Jully were present at the program's initiation.

