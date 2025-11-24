Left Menu

British Culture Minister Paves Way for Telegraph Sale

British culture minister Lisa Nandy has expressed her intention to facilitate a swift sale of the Telegraph newspaper to the Daily Mail's parent company, DMGT. She emphasized the importance of proceeding without further delay and ensuring the process serves the public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:23 IST
British culture minister Lisa Nandy has pledged to expedite the Telegraph newspaper's sale to Daily Mail owner DMGT, seeking to ensure a timely transaction.

In a written ministerial statement, Nandy asserted her commitment to crafting a constructive path forward, emphasizing the sale's alignment with public interest.

Her announcement indicates a government push to finalize the deal efficiently, reducing potential hindrances and delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

