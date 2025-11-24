Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the Hakimpur border outpost to assess reports of illegal immigrants returning to Bangladesh amid the SIR exercise. He met with BSF officials and locals, and plans to visit Murshidabad next. Bose promised attention to grievances regarding the electoral revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:27 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a significant visit to the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas, following reports of 'reverse migration' involving illegal immigrants returning to Bangladesh due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The governor engaged with senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials and interacted with local residents to gain insights into the situation. His upcoming visit to Murshidabad aims to further assess the circumstances on the ground.

Addressing reporters, Bose discussed the varying interpretations of media reports and expressed his intent to form an independent assessment. He emphasized the importance of the SIR exercise conducted by the Election Commission, acknowledging potential grievances and expressing hope for a smooth resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

