Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal has promptly dismissed allegations against election officials concerning the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise. These complaints, characterized as 'premeditated and unsubstantiated,' were lodged in connection with the death of an elderly man.

The allegations arose after the death of 82-year-old Durjan Majhi, who reportedly took his own life by jumping in front of a train. Majhi was scheduled for a hearing concerning the SIR process, and his name was missing from the draft voters' list, prompting distress.

Despite the serious claims, the CEO's office described these as attempts to intimidate officials, vowing to continue the revision process with integrity. Election officials remain determined to fulfill their duties despite external pressures, ensuring that the SIR exercise is conducted fairly and in the public's interest.

