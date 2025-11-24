Protests Erupt in Gujarat Over MLA's Alleged Threat

In north Gujarat, protests emerged on Monday as Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani allegedly threatened police officers with job loss for not clamping down on bootleggers and drug dealers.

Family members of police officers rallied across towns such as Palanpur, Patan, and Vav-Tharad, demanding Mevani's apology for 'insulting' their families.

Mevani, who addressed the concerns of locals regarding rampant alcohol and drug sales, accused the police of corruption. His comments led to widespread demonstrations, with protestors seeking both an apology and his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)