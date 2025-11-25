United States and Ukraine Edge Closer to Ending Conflict
The United States and Ukraine have engaged in fruitful discussions on a potential agreement to cease Russia's ongoing war. Despite a few points of contention, U.S. officials remain hopeful of concluding the conflict. White House Press Secretary indicated the Trump administration's optimistic outlook towards finalizing the peace deal.
The United States and Ukraine are reportedly making progress in their discussions concerning a deal to bring an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
According to White House Press Secretary, only a couple of disagreements remain unresolved.
Comments made by Leavitt on Fox News' "The Story" highlighted President Donald Trump's optimism for a successful resolution to the conflict.
