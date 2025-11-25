Left Menu

United States and Ukraine Edge Closer to Ending Conflict

The United States and Ukraine have engaged in fruitful discussions on a potential agreement to cease Russia's ongoing war. Despite a few points of contention, U.S. officials remain hopeful of concluding the conflict. White House Press Secretary indicated the Trump administration's optimistic outlook towards finalizing the peace deal.

Updated: 25-11-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:05 IST
The United States and Ukraine are reportedly making progress in their discussions concerning a deal to bring an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

According to White House Press Secretary, only a couple of disagreements remain unresolved.

Comments made by Leavitt on Fox News' "The Story" highlighted President Donald Trump's optimism for a successful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

