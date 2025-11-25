Left Menu

Governor's Motorcade Attacked Amid Yemeni Conflict

Gunmen targeted Nabil Shamsan's motorcade in Taiz, Yemen, killing five officers. The attack underscores ongoing conflicts between Iranian-backed Houthis and other factions. Security forces are pursuing the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 25-11-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 06:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a violent display of the ongoing Yemeni conflict, gunmen attacked the motorcade of Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan, resulting in the deaths of five security officers and injuries to two more. Two assailants were also killed in the confrontation, as authorities scramble to pursue justice.

The assault occurred on a strategic road, underlining the precarious security situation in Taiz province, which remains a flashpoint in Yemen's civil war. The region has been a focal point of violence, with clashes between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Islah-backed militias, and other factions.

Taiz, blocked by the Houthis since 2016, is strategically positioned at crucial roadway intersections. The broader Yemen conflict remains at a standstill, despite a past deal between rebels and Saudi Arabia to halt attacks, reflecting the enduring instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

