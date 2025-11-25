Left Menu

Taiwan Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Chinese Pressure

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai reasserted the island's sovereignty, rejecting China's claims after President Xi Jinping's 'return to China' call with Trump. Beijing's 'one country, two systems' model finds no favor in Taiwan's politics. Taiwan condemns China's historical distortions and ongoing military pressure, including surveillance balloons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai reaffirmed the island's sovereignty on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions with China. This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted Taiwan's 'return' in a discussion with U.S. President Trump.

In response, Premier Cho reiterated Taiwan's independent status, affirming that 'return' is not an option for its 23 million citizens. This standpoint rejects Beijing's 'one country, two systems' proposal, which lacks support in Taiwan's political mainstream and is opposed by President Lai Ching-te.

Relations have soured further after Japan indicated potential military involvement if China attacks Taiwan. Additionally, Taiwan condemned China's reinterpretation of World War Two history and continued military provocations, including surveillance balloons over the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

