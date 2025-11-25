Taiwan Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Chinese Pressure

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai reaffirmed the island's sovereignty on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions with China. This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted Taiwan's 'return' in a discussion with U.S. President Trump.

In response, Premier Cho reiterated Taiwan's independent status, affirming that 'return' is not an option for its 23 million citizens. This standpoint rejects Beijing's 'one country, two systems' proposal, which lacks support in Taiwan's political mainstream and is opposed by President Lai Ching-te.

Relations have soured further after Japan indicated potential military involvement if China attacks Taiwan. Additionally, Taiwan condemned China's reinterpretation of World War Two history and continued military provocations, including surveillance balloons over the Taiwan Strait.

