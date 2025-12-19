Sberbank Rossii PAO Authorized for Exclusive Gold Imports

The Indian government has officially added Sberbank Rossii PAO to the list of banks permitted to import gold into the country. The announcement marks a significant development for the Russian financial institution.

Starting from June 25, 2025, Sberbank will have exclusive authorization to handle gold import transactions for a limited period, concluding on March 31, 2026. This strategic inclusion demonstrates India's focused approach in channelizing gold imports through select banking channels.

The decision underscores a regulatory shift aimed at streamlining precious metal imports, potentially impacting India's financial and trade sectors. Further implications of this move remain to be seen, particularly for the involved banking bodies and their operations.

