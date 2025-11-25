Diplomatic Clash: Japan's PM Takaichi and China's Red Line

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has provoked a diplomatic storm with China over her recent comments regarding Taiwan. The conservative leader's suggestion that Japan might respond militarily to any Chinese attempt to seize Taiwan has broken with Japan's strategic ambiguity, causing China to express strong displeasure and apply economic pressure.

After her remarks, Takaichi received a reassuring call from US President Donald Trump, who emphasized their friendship and the enduring strength of the Japan-US alliance. They discussed the current state of US-China relations and regional concerns, though Takaichi remained tight-lipped about specifics, citing diplomatic protocols.

China, on the other hand, has not shown any intent to ease its anger over Takaichi's statements and has moved to cancel several diplomatic interactions with Japan. The tensions now extend to a global stage, with the issue being raised at the United Nations as both Japan and China seek international support in this brewing dispute.