A Year of Surprises: Trump's Return and Market Wildcards

The market landscape in 2025 has proven to be anything but predictable. Investors anticipated changes with Donald Trump's political resurgence, yet few could have imagined the extent of this rollercoaster year across global financial sectors.

Notable movements include a 70% surge in gold value and a simultaneous decline in the U.S. dollar by nearly 10%. European weapons manufacturers and banks saw dramatic boosts, fueled by geopolitical tensions and Trump's policies.

Amid a trio of rate cuts and federal criticisms, bond markets oscillated with significant fluctuation. AI investments rose sharply, anticipating future growth. Looking ahead, political and financial shifts promise to keep markets volatile, as leaders prepare for upcoming elections and policy reforms.

