Maharashtra Awaits Supreme Court's Verdict on Local Body Elections

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed hope that the Supreme Court will allow upcoming local body elections to proceed amidst concerns over OBC reservation quotas. With the process nearing completion, the elections are scheduled for December 2, pending a final verdict on reservation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:28 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will allow the state's local body elections to proceed without further obstacles. His comments come as the elections, involving 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, face potential delays over reservation issues.

The Supreme Court's recent observations highlight concerns regarding reservations exceeding the 50 percent quota in some local bodies, affecting 57 elections. A verdict on this matter, crucial for the elections slated for December 2, is expected following a November 28 hearing.

Fadnavis reiterated the state government's stance on maintaining OBC reservations and noted the Supreme Court's openness to reviewing the larger implications of the quota issue, signaling potential positive developments for the election process.

