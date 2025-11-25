YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: Championing People's Welfare in Kadapa

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a public forum in Kadapa district on Tuesday, where he engaged with citizens' grievances and promised robust support.

During the meeting at his Bhakarapuram camp office, Jagan reassured party affiliates and the public of his ongoing dedication to their welfare, vowing to stand with them against governmental neglect.

Amid complaints about insufficient backing from the NDA coalition and relief failure by the TDP-led government, particularly for farmers, Jagan directed Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to address urgent concerns and pledged accountability from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)