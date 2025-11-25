UK Ready to Mobilize Financial Support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced London's readiness to coordinate with the European Union in offering financial backing to Ukraine. He emphasized the value of 'immobilised' assets as a crucial element in this support strategy.

Starmer asserted that this approach is essential to compel Russian President Vladimir Putin towards negotiation, rather than prolonging conflict. He conveyed this message to European leaders during a virtual 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting.

Starmer acknowledged ongoing EU efforts to finalize financial strategies and highlighted Ukraine's tentative endorsement of a peace framework. However, Ukraine insists on addressing sensitive points in upcoming discussions involving President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

