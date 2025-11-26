Left Menu

Pentagon's Bold Move: Investigating Senator's Seditious Comments

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called for a review of potentially unlawful comments by Senator Mark Kelly. The Pentagon warned of recalling Kelly to active duty to face prosecution over alleged seditious behavior, which Kelly denies. The review results are expected by December 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 03:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has demanded a thorough investigation into potentially unlawful remarks made by Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain. The review is expected to conclude by December 10.

Hegseth's request has been officially communicated through a letter directed to the secretary of the navy, which the defense department publicly shared on the social media platform X.

The Pentagon escalated the situation by threatening to recall Kelly to active duty status, aiming to prosecute him over allegations of seditious behavior. Kelly, a former astronaut and decorated veteran, disputes the charges, maintaining his innocence.

