Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

The recently publicized U.S.-backed peace plan aiming to resolve the war in Ukraine has sparked controversy due to its roots in a Russian-authored memo previously submitted to the Trump administration. The memo, which outlined Moscow's conditions for peace, had been disregarded by Ukraine for its demands, including territorial concessions.

While the existence of the document was confirmed, skepticism persists regarding its influence, with U.S. officials claiming it represents Russian interests. Yet, President Trump has shown optimism, dispatching key U.S. figures to Russia and Ukraine for further negotiations.

The peace plan has experienced substantial modifications after a diplomatic whirlwind, trimming nine out of its initial 28 points. Although recent talks have led to a tentative agreement, key issues remain unresolved, awaiting discussion at a proposed meeting between Presidents Zelenskiy and Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)