Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine
A U.S.-backed peace plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict controversially borrows elements from a Russian-authored document, raising concerns among U.S. officials. Despite skepticism, President Trump seeks to advance discussions. The plan has undergone significant revisions following diplomatic dialogues involving U.S., Russian, and Ukrainian figures.
The recently publicized U.S.-backed peace plan aiming to resolve the war in Ukraine has sparked controversy due to its roots in a Russian-authored memo previously submitted to the Trump administration. The memo, which outlined Moscow's conditions for peace, had been disregarded by Ukraine for its demands, including territorial concessions.
While the existence of the document was confirmed, skepticism persists regarding its influence, with U.S. officials claiming it represents Russian interests. Yet, President Trump has shown optimism, dispatching key U.S. figures to Russia and Ukraine for further negotiations.
The peace plan has experienced substantial modifications after a diplomatic whirlwind, trimming nine out of its initial 28 points. Although recent talks have led to a tentative agreement, key issues remain unresolved, awaiting discussion at a proposed meeting between Presidents Zelenskiy and Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)