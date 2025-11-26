Tamil Nadu BJP Stands United Amidst Leadership Change Rumors
Amidst rumors of a leadership change in Tamil Nadu BJP, party spokespersons have dismissed such claims as a 'political conspiracy'. They affirm the current state president, Nainar Nagendran, is doing a commendable job. The party accuses DMK and its allies of spreading unhealthy rumors.
The Tamil Nadu BJP has categorically dismissed media speculation suggesting a potential change in the state's party leadership, labeling the reports as a 'political conspiracy'.
Party spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy reaffirmed that Nainar Nagendran remains the state president and is delivering commendable results. He emphasized that Nagendran's extensive tours across Tamil Nadu are aimed at strengthening the party and the NDA under AIADMK.
Senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed satisfaction with Nagendran's leadership, highlighting the success of his ongoing yatra. The BJP further accused the DMK and its allies of instigating 'unhealthy politics' by spreading rumors. Despite Nagendran's summons to New Delhi spurring speculations, the party remains confident in his leadership and anticipates a significant victory in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.
