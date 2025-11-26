Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of Undermining the Constitution

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has accused the BJP-led administration of undermining the Indian Constitution by using central investigative agencies to intimidate and suppress dissent. He stated that these actions are masked as anti-corruption efforts but primarily target opposition voices.

Speaking at Raipur airport during a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, Pilot urged citizens to uphold constitutional values on November 26, Constitution Day. He highlighted the Congress party's longstanding commitment to confronting extremism and urged introspection within the ruling BJP coalition.

Pilot also criticized the rushed Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, suggesting the potential disenfranchisement of vulnerable voters. In response, the Congress plans to hold a major rally in Delhi on December 14 to address these alleged electoral irregularities.