From Power to Oblivion: Partha Chatterjee's Tumultuous Return

Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal minister, has been released from jail after serving three years in connection with a recruitment scam. Returning to the political scene as a regular assembly member, his potential role remains uncertain as he retreats into seclusion, sparking speculation about his future political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:07 IST
After serving a jail sentence for his involvement in a recruitment scam, former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee may return to the Assembly as an ordinary member following his release earlier this month. Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed that Chatterjee would not receive any special privileges.

Once a prominent figure in Mamata Banerjee's government, Chatterjee lost his high-ranking positions, including general secretary and cabinet minister, amid allegations and internal party actions. Despite the political buzz surrounding his release, his current reclusive lifestyle has caused Stir in Behala Paschim, where his supporters await his next move.

Chatterjee's seclusion and silence have raised questions within the Assembly Secretariat and doubts about the renewal of his active political involvement. While he expressed a desire to speak during the upcoming winter session, his political comeback remains uncertain as his constituency and party colleagues watch closely.

