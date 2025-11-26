Global Political Movements and Key Elections in December
The document presents a detailed schedule of political events, diplomatic meetings, and key elections occurring worldwide between November 26 and December 28. Highlights include diplomatic visits, significant anniversary commemorations, and pivotal elections across various countries, providing a comprehensive overview of global political activity in the coming weeks.
Worldwide political and diplomatic activities are set to intensify with a series of significant events scheduled from late November to December. These events include high-profile diplomatic meetings, critical elections, and commemorative anniversaries that mark the global political calendar.
Among the highlighted events, Serbia's energy crisis discussions, visits by international leaders like Pakistan's Prime Minister to Bahrain, and UK Finance Minister's budget speech stand out. Additionally, notable anniversaries and discussions at key assemblies such as the European Council are expected to draw international attention.
The coming weeks will also witness a series of elections and diplomatic engagements, including the Kyrgyzstan Supreme Council election, a referendum in Switzerland, and critical talks in Brussels. This comprehensive diary serves as a roadmap for the unfolding global political landscape, providing insights into upcoming decisions and interactions shaping international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hungary Steps Up to Secure Serbia’s Oil Supply Amidst U.S. Sanctions
Serbia's Bold Move to Nationalize Russian-Owned NIS Amid U.S. Sanctions
Serbia's NIS Refinery Halts Operations Amid U.S. Sanctions
Slovenians Reject Assisted Dying Law in Referendum
Slovenia Votes Against Assisted Dying Law in Controversial Referendum