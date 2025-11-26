Left Menu

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's highest court confirmed the conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy for illegal campaign financing during his 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, sentenced to a non-custodial term, plans to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. This follows his recent imprisonment related to his 2007 campaign.

26-11-2025
In a significant legal decision, France's highest court upheld former President Nicolas Sarkozy's conviction for illegal campaign financing during his 2012 re-election campaign. This marks yet another legal hurdle for Sarkozy, who recently served time in prison over a separate legal matter.

On Wednesday, the Cour de Cassation confirmed previous rulings, asserting that the illegal financing was indeed established. Sarkozy received a one-year non-custodial sentence, with half suspended. His legal team is considering escalating the matter to the European Court of Human Rights.

This ruling adds to Sarkozy's ongoing legal battles, particularly concerning his 2007 presidential campaign, for which he was recently incarcerated. The case revolved around allegations of excessive spending and efforts to cover the costs with a friendly public relations firm. Sarkozy denies personal involvement in financial logistics.

