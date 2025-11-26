France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction
France's highest court confirmed the conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy for illegal campaign financing during his 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, sentenced to a non-custodial term, plans to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. This follows his recent imprisonment related to his 2007 campaign.
In a significant legal decision, France's highest court upheld former President Nicolas Sarkozy's conviction for illegal campaign financing during his 2012 re-election campaign. This marks yet another legal hurdle for Sarkozy, who recently served time in prison over a separate legal matter.
On Wednesday, the Cour de Cassation confirmed previous rulings, asserting that the illegal financing was indeed established. Sarkozy received a one-year non-custodial sentence, with half suspended. His legal team is considering escalating the matter to the European Court of Human Rights.
This ruling adds to Sarkozy's ongoing legal battles, particularly concerning his 2007 presidential campaign, for which he was recently incarcerated. The case revolved around allegations of excessive spending and efforts to cover the costs with a friendly public relations firm. Sarkozy denies personal involvement in financial logistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sarkozy's Conviction Upheld: Legal Setback for Former French President
France's top court upholds ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy's conviction for illegal campaign financing in 2012, reports AP.
Sarkozy's Legal Woes Continue: Court Upholds Conviction
Coup Conviction: Bolsonaro's 27-Year Sentence Shakes Brazilian Politics
Bolsonaro Faces 27-Year Sentence with Coup Plotting Conviction