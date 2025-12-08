Left Menu

Death from Above: Drone Strikes Devastate Sudan's Kordofan State

WHO reports 114 deaths, including 63 children, from drone strikes in Sudan's Kordofan state. The attacks hit a kindergarten and paramedics, drawing criticism from WHO and humanitarian groups. The strikes occur amid a civil war between RSF and the Sudanese military, worsening the region's humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a devastating death toll of 114 following last week's drone strikes in Sudan's Kordofan state. Among the casualties are 63 children, killed in attacks that targeted a kindergarten and emergency responders.

Three separate drone assaults struck the area on Thursday. The initial strike hit the kindergarten, followed by others that targeted paramedics transporting victims to hospitals. WHO Director Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus denounced the attacks on civilians and health facilities, urging an end to the violence and improved humanitarian access.

The attacks are attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, intensifying a two-year conflict with the Sudanese military. As the battle shifts focus to the oil-rich Kordofan region, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with famine declared and over 100,000 people fleeing recent violence.

