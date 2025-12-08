Left Menu

U.S.-India Trade Talks: A New Chapter

Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Rick Switzer will visit India to discuss reducing tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Indian goods. Both nations aim to finalize a balanced trade agreement. This visit underscores efforts to resolve tensions related to India's purchase of Russian oil.

Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Rick Switzer is set to visit India from December 10-11, aiming to address the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations. This visit comes as India seeks to negotiate the reduction of punitive tariffs applied by Washington on its goods in reaction to India's purchase of Russian oil.

According to a spokesperson from the Indian foreign ministry, both the U.S. and Indian governments are actively engaged in discussions to forge a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement. These talks seek to harmonize interests across multiple sectors, promising improvements in trade relations for both countries.

This development highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve trade issues and underscores the strategic importance of economic ties between the U.S. and India, especially in light of complex geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

