Nepal's Political Landscape: 106 Parties Vie for Election

Nepal's political scene is gearing up for the upcoming parliamentary elections on March 5, with 106 political parties submitting their applications for registration. This comes after the Election Commission extended the deadline for applications to November 30 from the original November 26 date.

From the 134 parties currently registered with the Election Commission, a substantial number have thrown their hats into the electoral ring, according to spokesperson Suman Adhikari. The final list of parties eligible to participate will be announced on December 6 following a thorough scrutiny process.

The voter base in Nepal has witnessed a notable increase, with an addition of 837,094 new registrations. This follows the country's 2022 general election where 18,168,000 were eligible to vote, showcasing a dynamic shift in the nation's democratic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)