Left Menu

Nepal's Political Landscape: 106 Parties Vie for Election

In Nepal, 106 political parties are set to contest the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5 next year. The Election Commission extended the registration deadline to November 30, and the final list of eligible parties will be published on December 6. The voter roll has increased by 837,094 new registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:17 IST
Nepal's Political Landscape: 106 Parties Vie for Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political scene is gearing up for the upcoming parliamentary elections on March 5, with 106 political parties submitting their applications for registration. This comes after the Election Commission extended the deadline for applications to November 30 from the original November 26 date.

From the 134 parties currently registered with the Election Commission, a substantial number have thrown their hats into the electoral ring, according to spokesperson Suman Adhikari. The final list of parties eligible to participate will be announced on December 6 following a thorough scrutiny process.

The voter base in Nepal has witnessed a notable increase, with an addition of 837,094 new registrations. This follows the country's 2022 general election where 18,168,000 were eligible to vote, showcasing a dynamic shift in the nation's democratic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

 Global
2
Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

 India
3
UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

 India
4
Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025