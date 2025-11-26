Czech Political Turmoil: Populist ANO Nominates Controversial Candidate

The Czech Republic's political landscape faced challenges on Wednesday when the populist ANO party nominated a controversial right-wing eurosceptic, Filip Turek, to the cabinet. Turek's past actions, including performing a Nazi salute, have drawn criticism and complicated government formation following last month's election.

ANO, under the leadership of billionaire Andrej Babis, secured the most votes in the October election. Babis attempts to form a coalition with the far-right SPD party and the eurosceptic Motorists party. However, President Petr Pavel, who supports the EU and Ukraine, opposed Turek's nomination due to allegations of past racist comments.

Babis plans to discuss the objections with the Motorists party while dealing with his conflicts of interest involving his company, Agrofert. Babis insists on separating his political and business interests before his potential appointment as prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)