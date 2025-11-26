Vokkaliga Leader Urges Congress to Appoint Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, a prominent influence within the Vokkaliga community, has publicly supported the appointment of D K Shivakumar as Karnataka's next chief minister. The seer's statement highlights the ongoing internal dynamics within the ruling Congress party while emphasizing Shivakumar's proven loyalty and lengthy service to the party.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time as the Congress party faces heightened speculation over leadership changes. Reports suggest a potential 'power-sharing' agreement between the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar following the government's midway point in its term.

With the community's historical leaders playing significant roles across major parties, the call for Shivakumar reflects the community's aspirations for representation. Swamiji urged the Congress leadership to acknowledge Shivakumar's contributions, in line with past Vokkaliga leaders who have previously served as chief ministers.

