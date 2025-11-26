Left Menu

Vokkaliga Leader Urges Congress to Appoint Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, a prominent leader of the Vokkaliga community, expressed his support for D K Shivakumar as the next chief minister of Karnataka. Amid the internal Congress power struggle, Swamiji emphasized Shivakumar's loyalty and called for the high command to recognize his service and leadership potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, a prominent influence within the Vokkaliga community, has publicly supported the appointment of D K Shivakumar as Karnataka's next chief minister. The seer's statement highlights the ongoing internal dynamics within the ruling Congress party while emphasizing Shivakumar's proven loyalty and lengthy service to the party.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time as the Congress party faces heightened speculation over leadership changes. Reports suggest a potential 'power-sharing' agreement between the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar following the government's midway point in its term.

With the community's historical leaders playing significant roles across major parties, the call for Shivakumar reflects the community's aspirations for representation. Swamiji urged the Congress leadership to acknowledge Shivakumar's contributions, in line with past Vokkaliga leaders who have previously served as chief ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

