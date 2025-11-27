Diplomatic Delicacy: Trump's Balancing Act Amid Japan-China Tensions

In a high-stakes diplomatic conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to avoid escalating tensions with China. The plea followed Takaichi's provocative statement about Japan's potential military response to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Trump, stressing the importance of U.S.-China relations, refrained from making specific demands but maintained that strong ties between the United States and China were beneficial to Japan. Meanwhile, Tokyo officials voiced concerns over potential compromises on Taiwan within trade negotiations, fearing emboldened aggression from Beijing.

With both Japan and China flexing their military capacities in East Asia, the region faces uncertain diplomatic waters. China's defense ministry warned Japan against actions reminiscent of militarism, while Washington's backing appears restrained, leaving Tokyo anxious for more assertive American support.

(With inputs from agencies.)