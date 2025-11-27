Veteran AIADMK Leader K A Sengottaiyan Joins Vijay-led TVK: A Strategic Move

K A Sengottaiyan, a nine-time AIADMK MLA, has officially joined Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay. This development comes a day after Sengottaiyan resigned as a legislator, marking his departure from AIADMK after being expelled by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's general secretary, over his interactions with previously ousted leaders.

Sengottaiyan's transition to TVK signifies an effort to bolster the fledgling party's clout in Tamil Nadu's western Kongu region. Accompanied by former MP V Sathyabama and several supporters, his shift is perceived as a strategic move meant to harness his substantial 50-year political experience, positioning himself as an advocate for clean governance.

While AIADMK's leadership abstains from commenting on the departure, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran assures that their alliance with AIADMK remains unaffected. Sengottaiyan's decision underscores a growing desire among the populace for transparent administration, amid the perceived stagnant political landscape dominated by DMK and AIADMK factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)